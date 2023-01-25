Monro, Inc. Q3 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Monro, Inc. (MNRO) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $13.034 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $16.287 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Monro, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $13.603 million or $0.43 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $335.193 million from $341.781 million last year.

Monro, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $13.034 Mln. vs. $16.287 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.41 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.43 -Revenue (Q3): $335.193 Mln vs. $341.781 Mln last year.

