Monro, Inc. (MNRO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 09, 2021

Monro, Inc. (MNRO) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MNRO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that MNRO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MNRO was $68.26, representing a -1% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.95 and a 84.04% increase over the 52 week low of $37.09.

MNRO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and Copart, Inc. (CPRT). MNRO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.55. Zacks Investment Research reports MNRO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -46.8%, compared to an industry average of -3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MNRO Dividend History page.

