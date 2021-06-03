Monro, Inc. (MNRO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 04, 2021

Monro, Inc. (MNRO) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MNRO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $62.84, the dividend yield is 1.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MNRO was $62.84, representing a -13.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.67 and a 59.53% increase over the 52 week low of $39.39.

MNRO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.02. Zacks Investment Research reports MNRO's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 76.46%, compared to an industry average of 13.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MNRO Dividend History page.

