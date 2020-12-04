Monro, Inc. (MNRO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 07, 2020

Monro, Inc. (MNRO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MNRO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that MNRO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.47, the dividend yield is 1.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MNRO was $46.47, representing a -43.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $81.54 and a 25.29% increase over the 52 week low of $37.09.

MNRO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and Copart, Inc. (CPRT). MNRO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.91. Zacks Investment Research reports MNRO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -38.1%, compared to an industry average of 16%.

