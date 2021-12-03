Monro, Inc. (MNRO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2021

Monro, Inc. (MNRO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MNRO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 18.18% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $57.49, the dividend yield is 1.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MNRO was $57.49, representing a -20.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.67 and a 24.33% increase over the 52 week low of $46.24.

MNRO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.63. Zacks Investment Research reports MNRO's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 90.18%, compared to an industry average of 7.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mnro Dividend History page.

