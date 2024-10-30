Monro, Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Monro, Inc. (MNRO) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $5.65 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $12.87 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Monro, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.18 million or $0.17 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.4% to $301.39 million from $322.09 million last year.

Monro, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $5.65 Mln. vs. $12.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.18 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $301.39 Mln vs. $322.09 Mln last year.

