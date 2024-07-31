Monro, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Monro, Inc. (MNRO) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $5.86 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $8.83 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Monro, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.90 million or $0.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.3% to $293.18 million from $326.97 million last year.

Monro, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $5.86 Mln. vs. $8.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.19 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $293.18 Mln vs. $326.97 Mln last year.

