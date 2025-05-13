MONRO Earnings Preview: Recent $MNRO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MONRO ($MNRO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $295,294,080 and earnings of $0.03 per share.
MONRO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of MONRO stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,277,637 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,487,407
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,165,284 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,861,659
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 886,653 shares (-94.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,988,994
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 756,829 shares (-22.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,951,315
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 563,163 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,966,442
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC added 370,960 shares (+66.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,199,808
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 302,515 shares (+34.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,502,372
MONRO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MNRO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/01/2025
MONRO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MNRO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MNRO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $15.0 on 04/28/2025
- Seth Basham from Wedbush set a target price of $31.0 on 12/18/2024
