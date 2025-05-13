MONRO Earnings Preview: Recent $MNRO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MONRO ($MNRO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $295,294,080 and earnings of $0.03 per share.

MONRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of MONRO stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MONRO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MNRO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/01/2025

MONRO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MNRO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MNRO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $15.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Seth Basham from Wedbush set a target price of $31.0 on 12/18/2024

