Monrif’s Tender Offer Fully Effective After Waiver

Monrif S.p.A. has announced that its financing banks have waived their rights to early loan repayment, making the voluntary public tender offer by Monti Riffeser S.r.l. fully effective. The adhesion period for shareholders has been extended to November 29, 2024, providing more time to participate and potentially achieve delisting through the merger if necessary. The cash consideration remains at €0.0500 per share for those who adhere to the offer.

