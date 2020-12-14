Personal Finance

Monopoly Regulators to Probe Tencent’s DouYu-Huya Merger and Punish China Literature and Alibaba

Variety
Chinese regulators said on Monday that they would probe the proposed merger of game live-streaming companies DouYu and Huya, in relation to the deal’s possible violation of monopoly laws. The same day, it emerged that Alibaba had been fined for not properly reporting an increased share stake in retail chain Intime. The regulator also fined […]

