Monopar's Incredible Journey From $5 To $50 In Less Than 5 Months

(RTTNews) - From the brink of Nasdaq delisting last year due to non-compliance with the minimum bid price rule, this clinical-stage biotechnology company has made a remarkable comeback.

The company we are referring to is Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR), developing ALXN1840 for Wilson Disease and MNPR-101 as a novel radiopharmaceutical targeting uPAR (urokinase-type plasminogen activator receptor), which is expressed in numerous tumor types including pancreatic, breast, colorectal, and bladder.

Monopar was featured on our site on Sep.26, 2024, when it was trading at $5.44. The turning point that altered the trajectory of its stock price was the company's agreement with Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease for ALXN-1840, signed on October 24, 2024. Monopar shares soared more than 730% to a high of $38.50 during intraday trading that day.

Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease is a research group within AstraZeneca (AZN) focused on rare diseases. It was created in 2021 after AstraZeneca acquired Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. for $39 billion or $175 per share.

ALXN1840 is an investigational, once-daily, oral small-molecule for Wilson disease that has successfully completed a phase III trial.

Wilson disease is a rare, progressive genetic disorder that disrupts the body's ability to eliminate excess copper, resulting in toxic copper accumulation in the liver, brain, and other organs. This buildup can cause significant damage that affects a patient's quality of life. Symptoms can vary widely, including jaundice, liver disease, and psychiatric or neurological issues, such as personality changes, tremors, and difficulties with walking, swallowing, or speaking. In some cases, the resulting damage and loss of function may be permanent.

Approximately 5,000 patients are treated in the US, with another 5,000 across France, Germany, Italy, the UK, and Spain. To manage the condition, chelating agents like D-penicillamine and Trientine are used to help remove excess copper from the body, while Zinc prevents the intestines from absorbing copper. In May 2022, the FDA approved Orphalan SA's Cuvrior, which became the first new treatment for Wilson disease in over 50 years.

Monopar is planning to file its New Drug Application with the FDA, seeking approval of ALXN1840 for Wilson disease, before year-end 2025 or early 2026.

Next in the pipeline is MNPR-101, a novel, first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody to the urokinase plasminogen activator receptor (uPAR), a well-characterized protein receptor that is constitutively over-expressed specifically by tumor cells.

MNPR-101-Lu, a novel therapeutic radiopharmaceutical that combines MNPR-101 with the therapeutic radioisotope lutetium-177, and MNPR-101-Zr, a novel radiopharmaceutical imaging agent that combines MNPR-101 with the radioisotope zirconium-89 are in phase I development.

MNPR-101-Zr is under a phase 1 dosimetry and imaging clinical trial and MNPR-101-Lu is under a phase Ia dose-escalation, efficacy, and safety study, in patients with solid tumor cancers.

Cash Position

Monopar, which ended September 30, 2024, with cash and cash equivalents of $6.0 million, raised net proceeds of approximately $17.7 million from a registered public offering on October 30, 2024. In addition, the company raised gross proceeds of roughly $21.0 million from a Private Placement on December 23, 2024.

Monopar shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on December 19, 2019, under the symbol "MNPR", priced at $8.00 each.

The company implemented a 1-for-5 reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock on August 13, 2024, in a bid to regain compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price rule.

In the last 1 year, MNPR has traded in a range of $1.60 to $51.48. The 52-week high of $51.48 was reached during intraday trading yesterday, with the stock closing at $48.77, up 1.60%.

