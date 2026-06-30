Monopar's ALXN1840 Gets FDA's Rare Pediatric Disease Designation For Wilson Disease

(RTTNews) - Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation to ALXN1840 for the treatment of Wilson disease.

Wilson disease is a rare, progressive genetic disorder that impairs the body's ability to eliminate excess copper, resulting in toxic copper accumulation in the liver, brain, and other organs. It is caused by mutations in the ATP7B gene, which plays a key role in maintaining copper homeostasis in the body.

Copper accumulation can lead to a wide range of symptoms, including liver disease as well as psychiatric and neurological symptoms, such as personality changes, tremors, and difficulty walking, swallowing, or talking.

ALXN1840 or tiomolibdate choline is an albumin tripartite complex, or ATC activator designed to capture excess copper in ATCs, thereby reducing tissue damage and preventing copper transport across blood-brain barrier.

Data from the pivotal Phase 3 FoCus trial showed ALXN1840 improved copper balance by increasing fecal copper excretion and was generally well-tolerated in patients with Wilson disease.

ALXN1840 has previously received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA and European Union for the treatment of Wilson Disease.

MNPR is currently trading at $94.91, up 0.37%.

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