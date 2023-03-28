Monopar To Discontinue Phase 2b/3 VOICE Trial Along With Active Development Of Validive

(RTTNews) - Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) announced completion of a pre-specified interim analysis for its Validive Phase 2b/3 VOICE trial for the prevention of severe oral mucositis in patients undergoing chemoradiotherapy for oropharyngeal cancer. The trial did not meet the pre-defined threshold for efficacy of a 15% absolute difference in severe oral mucositis prevention between Validive and placebo. Monopar announced that it will be discontinuing the study along with the active development of Validive.

"We are now focused on re-deploying the financial and human resources previously dedicated to Validive in order to advance our Phase 1b camsirubicin clinical trial and our MNPR-101 radiopharmaceutical program partnered with NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes," said Chandler Robinson, Monopar's CEO.

Monopar said it has sufficient funds to support currently planned activities further beyond the first quarter of 2024.

