Monopar Therapeutics: CFO Kim Tsuchimoto To Retire - Quick Facts

May 24, 2024 — 08:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) announced that, Chief Financial Officer, Kim Tsuchimoto, will be retiring. Tsuchimoto will be transitioning over the next month, with her last day being on June 30, 2024. Effective July 1, 2024, Karthik Radhakrishnan will be appointed Monopar's Chief Financial Officer, Principal Accounting Officer, and Principal Financial Officer. Radhakrishnan has over 20 years of financial strategy, investment and public company experience.

Radhakrishnan said: "I look forward to contributing and working with entire Monopar team and its board of directors in unlocking our full potential."

