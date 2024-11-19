Monopar Therapeutics price target raised to $37 from $9 at JonesResearch

JonesResearch raised the firm’s price target on Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) to $37 from $9 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company in October announced a strategic agreement with Alexion, a subsidiary of AstraZeneca (AZN), for the exclusive worldwide in-licensing of ALXN-1840 for the treatment of Wilson’s disease, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm added risk-adjusted revenue estimates for ALXN-1840 in Wilson’s disease to its model. Jones assigns a 50% probability of success and estimates a U.S. launch in fiscal 2026. It estimates risk-adjusted ALXN-1840 revenues of $90.6M in fiscal 2038.

