Monopar Therapeutics price target raised to $22 from $6 at H.C. Wainwright

November 11, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) to $22 from $6 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm expects Monopar to be responsible for all global development, regulatory, and commercial efforts related to ALXN-1840. The analyst says the AstraZeneca licensing agreement is a major milestone and could transform the company from early-stage clinical development into a profitable commercial entity within 12 months.

