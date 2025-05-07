Monopar Therapeutics Presents Long-Term Efficacy and Safety Data for ALXN1840 in Wilson Disease at EASL International Liver Congress 2025

Monopar Therapeutics presents positive long-term efficacy and safety data for ALXN1840 in treating Wilson disease at EASL 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. presented new data on its drug candidate ALXN1840 (tiomolybdate choline) for Wilson disease at the European Association for the Study of the Liver International Liver Congress 2025. The findings, derived from three clinical trials, demonstrate ALXN1840's potential long-term efficacy and safety for treating this rare genetic disorder characterized by excess copper accumulation. Key results include significant improvements in patient-reported and clinician-assessed symptoms, increased copper mobilization, and higher patient-reported convenience compared to standard care. Moreover, serious adverse events associated with the drug were notably low. Dr. Karl Weiss, the lead author, expressed optimism about the drug's potential benefits for patients. Monopar is also involved in developing other treatments for advanced cancers.

Potential Positives

Presentation of data on the long-term efficacy and safety of ALXN1840 at a prominent global conference enhances the credibility and visibility of Monopar Therapeutics in the biopharmaceutical industry.

The data suggests sustained improvements in patient-reported symptoms and clinician-assessed symptoms for Wilson disease, indicating potential effectiveness of ALXN1840 as a treatment.

Lower incidence of serious adverse events associated with ALXN1840 as compared to standard care enhances its safety profile, which is crucial for patient acceptance and regulatory approval.

Potential Negatives

Monopar Therapeutics' reliance on forward-looking statements introduces risk and uncertainty regarding the actual outcomes related to ALXN1840, potentially undermining investor confidence.

The company's need to raise sufficient funds for continued development and marketing could suggest financial instability or challenges in sustaining operations if funding is not secured.

Uncertainty surrounding regulatory approval and market acceptance of ALXN1840 highlights a significant risk factor that could affect future profitability and success in the competitive biopharmaceutical landscape.

FAQ

What is ALXN1840 used for?

ALXN1840 is being developed as a therapeutic option for Wilson disease, a genetic condition affecting copper metabolism.

Where was the latest data on ALXN1840 presented?

The data was presented at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) International Liver Congress 2025.

What were the key findings about ALXN1840's efficacy?

Results showed sustained improvements in Wilson disease symptoms and patient-reported convenience compared to standard care.

How long was the treatment duration in the studies?

The median treatment duration for patients was approximately 961 days for efficacy and 943.5 days for safety data.

What safety concerns are associated with ALXN1840?

Fewer than 5% of patients experienced drug-related serious adverse events, with no renal or urinary system issues reported.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MNPR Insider Trading Activity

$MNPR insiders have traded $MNPR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MNPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHARMA LLC TACTIC sold 33,334 shares for an estimated $1,166,690

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MNPR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MNPR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MNPR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MNPR forecast page.

$MNPR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MNPR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MNPR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Justin Walsh from UBS set a target price of $37.0 on 11/19/2024

on 11/19/2024 Sean Lee from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $22.0 on 11/11/2024

Full Release



WILMETTE, Ill., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for patients with unmet medical needs, is presenting today data on the long term efficacy and safety of its ALXN1840 (tiomolybdate choline) drug candidate for Wilson disease at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (“EASL”) International Liver Congress 2025, one of the most prominent global conferences in liver disease. Monopar’s late-breaker poster presentation is available at the following link:



https://www.monopartx.com/pipeline/ALXN1840/EASL-poster-may-2025



.





The poster supports the potential use of ALXN1840 as a therapeutic option for Wilson disease, a rare and progressive genetic condition in which the body’s pathway for removing excess copper is compromised, leading to damage from toxic copper build-up in tissues and organs such as the liver and brain. Efficacy data were pooled and analyzed from three clinical trials: Phase 2 WTX101-201, Phase 2 ALXN1840-WD-205, and Phase 3 WTX101-301 (n=255). For safety analysis, data from the Phase 2 ALXN1840-WD-204 trial were also included (n=266). The median treatment duration with ALXN1840 was 961 days (2.63 years) and 943.5 days (2.58 years) for the efficacy and safety datasets, respectively. The data presented highlight the following:











Sustained improvements from baseline in the Unified Wilson Disease Rating Scale (“UWDRS”) Part II (patient-reported symptoms) and Part III (clinician-assessed symptoms);



Increased copper mobilization as evidenced by a sustained increase in dNCC (directly measured non-ceruloplasmin-bound copper);



Improvements on the Clinical Global Impression – Improvement (“CGI-I”) scale for ALXN1840 compared to standard of care;



Improvement in the New Wilson Index (based on bilirubin, AST, INR, leukocytes, and albumin) for patients treated with ALXN1840;



Higher patient-reported convenience and effectiveness of ALXN1840 compared to standard of care, including those who transitioned from standard of care to ALXN1840 in the extension portion of the Phase 3 clinical trial; and







Fewer than 5% of patients experienced a drug-related serious adverse event (“SAE”), with no cases of a drug-related renal or urinary system SAE.











“These data show that the long-term efficacy, safety, and convenience profile of ALXN1840 are very encouraging and that ALXN1840 has the potential to provide a meaningful benefit to Wilson disease patients’ daily lives,” said Dr. Karl Weiss, Medical Director of Salem Medical Center Heidelberg, and lead author of the presentation at EASL.







About





Monopar





Therapeutics





Inc.







Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with late-stage ALXN1840 for Wilson disease, and radiopharmaceutical programs including Phase 1-stage MNPR-101-Zr for imaging advanced cancers, and Phase 1a-stage MNPR-101-Lu and late preclinical-stage MNPR-101-Ac225 for the treatment of advanced cancers. For more information, visit:



www.monopartx.com



.











Forward-Looking Statements











Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Examples of these forward-looking statements include statements concerning: that Monopar’s poster supports the potential use of ALXN1840 as a therapy for Wilson disease; and that ALXN1840 has the potential to provide a meaningful benefit to Wilson disease patients’ daily lives. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: uncertainties related to the regulatory process that Monopar intends to initiate related to ALXN1840 and the outcome thereof; the rate of market acceptance and competitiveness in terms of pricing, efficacy and safety, of any products for which Monopar receives marketing approval, and Monopar’s ability to competitively market any such products as compared to larger pharmaceutical firms; Monopar’s ability to raise sufficient funds in order for the Company to support continued preclinical, clinical, regulatory, precommercial and commercial development of its programs and to make contractual milestone payments, as well as its ability to further raise additional funds in the future to support any existing or future product candidate programs through completion of clinical trials, the approval processes and, if applicable, commercialization; and the significant general risks and uncertainties surrounding the research, development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of imaging agents and therapeutics. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks are described more fully in Monopar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Monopar undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Monopar’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.







CONTACT:









Monopar Therapeutics Inc.







Investor Relations





Quan Vu





Chief Financial Officer







vu@monopartx.com







Follow Monopar on social media for updates:





X: @MonoparTx LinkedIn: Monopar Therapeutics



