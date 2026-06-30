BioTech
MNPR

Monopar Therapeutics Granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation To ALXN1840 To Treat Wilson Disease

June 30, 2026 — 08:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Monopar Therapeutics, Inc. (MNPR) announced Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designation to ALXN1840 (tiomolibdate choline, TMC), the Company's late-stage candidate for the treatment of Wilson disease.

The FDA grants RPD designation to therapies intended to treat serious or life-threatening diseases that primarily affect children from birth to 18 years of age.

The designation provides the Company with the potential at the time of NDA approval to receive a pediatric Priority Review Voucher (PRV), which can be used to obtain priority review of a subsequent marketing application or sold or transferred to another sponsor.

The priority review can reduce the FDA's target review time by several months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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