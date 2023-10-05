Monopar Therapeutics (FRA:1IY) Price Target Increased by 10.60% to 8.74

The average one-year price target for Monopar Therapeutics (FRA:1IY) has been revised to 8.74 / share. This is an increase of 10.60% from the prior estimate of 7.90 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.04 to a high of 15.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,581.29% from the latest reported closing price of 0.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monopar Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 18.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1IY is 0.00%, a decrease of 22.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 30.15% to 192K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 52K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 42K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 33K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 23K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IY by 66.90% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.