Monopar Therapeutics (FRA:1IY) Price Target Decreased by 48.40% to 8.40

The average one-year price target for Monopar Therapeutics (FRA:1IY) has been revised to 8.40 / share. This is an decrease of 48.40% from the prior estimate of 16.28 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.80 to a high of 16.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 577.46% from the latest reported closing price of 1.24 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 10.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1IY by 357,213.12% over the last quarter.

Paragon Wealth Strategies holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1IY by 50.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 42K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 6.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1IY by 55.24% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 13K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monopar Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1IY is 0.02%, an increase of 5,503.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.10% to 201K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.