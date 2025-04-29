Monopar Therapeutics Announces Late-Breaker Presentation of ALXN1840 Data at EASL International Liver Congress 2025

Monopar Therapeutics announces ALXN1840 data accepted for late-breaker presentation at EASL International Liver Congress 2025.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. announced that data on the long-term efficacy and safety of its drug candidate ALXN1840 (tiomolybdate choline) for Wilson disease has been selected for a late-breaker poster presentation at the upcoming EASL International Liver Congress 2025 in Amsterdam, taking place from May 7-10, 2025. The late-breaker category at EASL highlights significant new research findings, and the acceptance process is highly competitive, with a focus on prospective clinical studies. The poster presentation titled "Sustained long-term clinical improvement in Wilson disease patients on tiomolybdate choline" will be presented by Dr. Karl Heinz Weiss on May 7. Monopar is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company also involved in developing treatments for advanced cancers. More details about the presentation will be accessible on the company's website on the same day.

Acceptance of data for a late-breaker poster presentation at the EASL International Liver Congress highlights the significance and potential impact of Monopar's ALXN1840 drug candidate for Wilson disease.

Presenting at a prestigious event like EASL underscores the company's commitment to addressing unmet medical needs in hepatology and enhances its visibility in the scientific community.

Acceptance of the ALXN1840 drug candidate's data for a late-breaker presentation suggests that the company may be struggling with timely and competitive research findings, potentially raising concerns about its research and development capabilities.



Despite the late-breaker presentation highlighting recent findings, the need to present at such a venue may indicate that previous data was insufficient or lacked convincing evidence of efficacy or safety, which can cast doubt on the credibility of the drug's development process.



Being a clinical-stage company, Monopar Therapeutics may face ongoing financial and operational challenges, and any delay or uncertainty in robust data could further jeopardize investor confidence and funding opportunities.

What is the focus of Monopar Therapeutics Inc.?

Monopar Therapeutics is focused on developing innovative treatments for patients with unmet medical needs.

What is ALXN1840 used for?

ALXN1840 (tiomolybdate choline) is a drug candidate for treating Wilson disease.

When and where will the EASL Congress 2025 take place?

The EASL Congress 2025 will be held in Amsterdam, Netherlands from May 7 – 10, 2025.

Who is presenting the late-breaker poster on ALXN1840?

The late-breaker poster will be presented by Karl Heinz Weiss, M.D.

How can I access the poster presentation after the event?

The poster will be available online at www.monopartx.com on May 7, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MNPR Insider Trading Activity

$MNPR insiders have traded $MNPR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MNPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHARMA LLC TACTIC sold 33,334 shares for an estimated $1,166,690

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MNPR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MNPR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MNPR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MNPR forecast page.

$MNPR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MNPR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MNPR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Justin Walsh from UBS set a target price of $37.0 on 11/19/2024

on 11/19/2024 Sean Lee from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $22.0 on 11/11/2024

Full Release



WILMETTE, Ill., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for patients with unmet medical needs, today announced that data on the long term efficacy and safety of its ALXN1840 (tiomolybdate choline) drug candidate for Wilson disease has been accepted for a late-breaker poster presentation at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (“EASL”) International Liver Congress 2025. EASL is recognized as one of the premier events in the hepatology space and will be held in Amsterdam, Netherlands from May 7 – 10, 2025.





Late-breaker provides an opportunity to present “the most recent and significant findings,” according to EASL. Criteria for late-breaker abstracts include: (1) they present the latest, up-to-date research findings; (2) the research is considered highly significant with the potential to impact the field in a substantial manner; and (3) clinical studies should be prospective. Late-breaker abstracts undergo a rigorous review, and the acceptance rate is lower than regular abstracts with only the most compelling abstracts selected.





Details of the EASL Congress 2025 late-breaker poster presentation are as follows:







Title:



Sustained long-term clinical improvement in Wilson disease patients on tiomolybdate choline







Abstract Number:



LB25251







Session:



Late-breaker Posters







Date and Time:



Wednesday, May 7, 8:30 a.m. CET







Presenter:



Karl Heinz Weiss, M.D.







Location:



Amsterdam, Netherlands





The poster to be presented at EASL 2025 will be available online at www.monopartx.com on May 7, 2025.











About Monopar Therapeutics Inc.







Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with late-stage ALXN1840 for Wilson disease, and radiopharma programs including Phase 1-stage MNPR-101-Zr for imaging advanced cancers, and Phase 1a-stage MNPR-101-Lu and late preclinical-stage MNPR-101-Ac225 for the treatment of advanced cancers. For more information, visit: www.monopartx.com.







