Monopar Therapeutics Achieves Milestone in Cancer Treatment

The latest update is out from Monopar Therapeutics Inc ( (MNPR) ).
Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has announced the first successful dosing of a patient with their novel therapeutic radiopharmaceutical, MNPR-101-Lu, designed to target aggressive cancers by combining an antibody with a radioisotope. The treatment was well-tolerated, with no serious adverse reactions, marking a promising step in their ongoing clinical trials aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in cancer therapy.
