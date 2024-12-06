Monopar Therapeutics Achieves Milestone in Cancer Treatment

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has announced the first successful dosing of a patient with their novel therapeutic radiopharmaceutical, MNPR-101-Lu, designed to target aggressive cancers by combining an antibody with a radioisotope. The treatment was well-tolerated, with no serious adverse reactions, marking a promising step in their ongoing clinical trials aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in cancer therapy.

