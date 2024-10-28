Monopar Announces Pricing Of $19.2 Mln Public Offering Of Common Stock; Stock Down In After-hours

(RTTNews) - Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) announced the pricing of its public offering of shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $16.25 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of about $19.2 million, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses payable by the company.

The offering is expected to close on October 30, 2024.

Janus Henderson Investors, RA Capital Management, L.P. and other notable growth and life science investors participated in the offering.

Rodman & Renshaw LLC is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Monopar Therapeutics plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include research and development expenditures, clinical trial expenditures, manufacture and supply of product and working capital.

MNPR closed Monday's regular trading at $17.83 up $0.90 or 5.32%. But in the after-hours trading the stock dropped $2.73 or 15.31%.

