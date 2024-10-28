News & Insights

Markets
MNPR

Monopar Announces Pricing Of $19.2 Mln Public Offering Of Common Stock; Stock Down In After-hours

October 28, 2024 — 09:28 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) announced the pricing of its public offering of shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $16.25 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of about $19.2 million, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses payable by the company.

The offering is expected to close on October 30, 2024.

Janus Henderson Investors, RA Capital Management, L.P. and other notable growth and life science investors participated in the offering.

Rodman & Renshaw LLC is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Monopar Therapeutics plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include research and development expenditures, clinical trial expenditures, manufacture and supply of product and working capital.

MNPR closed Monday's regular trading at $17.83 up $0.90 or 5.32%. But in the after-hours trading the stock dropped $2.73 or 15.31%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MNPR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.