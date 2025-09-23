Monopar Announces Pricing Of $19.2 Mln Public Offering Of Common Stock

(RTTNews) - Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) announced the pricing of an underwritten registered offering involving 1.03 million shares of its common stock at $67.67 per share. In addition, certain investors will receive pre-funded warrants instead of common stock, allowing them to purchase 960,542 shares at $67.669 per warrant.

The gross proceeds to Monopar from the offering net of the anticipated Stock Repurchase, but before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $100 million. Monopar intends to use such remaining net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include research and development expenditures, clinical trial expenditures, manufacture and supply of product, and working capital.

Monopar Therapeutics plans to use up to $35 million of the proceeds from the offering to purchase shares of its common stock held by Tactic Pharma, LLC in a privately negotiated transaction at $63.6098 per share, which is the same price per share as the price at which the shares are being sold to investors in the offering, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The offering is expected to close on or about September 25, 2025.

Morgan Stanley, Leerink Partners and Barclays are acting as the lead book-running managers for the offering.

