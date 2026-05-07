Monolithic Stock Rises 158.2% in the Past Year: How to Play the Stock

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. MPWR shares have skyrocketed 158.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 107.4%. The stock has outperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the S&P 500 during the same time frame.



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The company has outperformed its peers like Analog Devices, Inc. ADI and Microchip Technology MCHP. Shares of Analog Devices have jumped 105.2%, and shares of Microchip have risen 109.5%.

MPWR Rides on Strength in AI Infrastructure, Robust Balance Sheet

Monolithic is steadily increasing its investment in Enterprise Data, communications and server portfolio, which continue to benefit from growing spending in AI infrastructure by businesses. Higher sales of power management solutions for AI and server applications are driving growth in Enterprise Data. MPWR is actively testing its first high-speed DDR5 interface products with major customers. This could create more growth opportunities in storage and computing markets over time.



Growing power density requirements in optical networking applications are creating demand for Monolithic’s module solutions and integrated power technologies. Automotive remains one of the foremost industries benefiting from the emergence of IoT and AI technologies. Monolithic continues to expand dollar content across ADAS, infotainment and connectivity applications through long-standing relationships with automotive customers and suppliers. Management indicated that project pipelines in automotive continue to accelerate across customers and regions.



The company has a strong balance sheet and generates significant cash flow. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $1.37 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026 compared with $1.26 billion at the end of 2025. Operating cash flow improved sequentially to $250.3 million during the quarter. The company’s current ratio stands at 5.91, while the cash ratio is 3.4. This implies that MPWR is well-positioned to meet its short-term debt obligations.



Amid growing geopolitical volatility, MPWR is taking several steps to broaden its supply chain footprint, ensure supply stability and support future growth opportunities. The company has raised its manufacturing capacity target from the original $4 billion plan to a new $6 billion goal. It also continues to diversify production geographically inside and outside China. Such a strategy bodes well for sustainable growth.

Cyclical Industry Exposure & Stiff Competition Are Concerns

Monolithic operates in the highly cyclical semiconductor industry, which is characterized by evolving standards, rapid product obsolescence, pricing erosion and short product life cycles. Macroeconomic challenges and inventory adjustments can influence demand trends rapidly. Semiconductor manufacturing also requires substantial capital investments to drive innovation and maintain a competitive edge in the long term. This pressure on profitability is particularly high during periods of industry downturns. Memory-related constraints and consumer market weakness can impact the notebook demand within the storage and computing segment.



Monolithic faces intense competition across analog and power management semiconductors from larger peers, such as Analog Devices, Microchip, Texas Instruments and others. Many of its competitors boast broader product portfolios, greater financial resources and wider distribution networks, making it difficult for MPWR to retain its customer base.



In the last few years, the company's shares have appreciated sharply. Owing to the stock’s premium valuation, we believe investors should remain cautious as macroeconomic factors, market saturation or economic downturns can significantly impact overvalued stocks like MPWR.

Estimate Revision Trend

Earnings estimates for MPWR for 2026 and 2027 have remained unchanged over the past 60 days.



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Key Valuation Metric of MPWR

From a valuation standpoint, MPWR is currently trading at a premium compared to the industry. Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 71.34 forward 12-month earnings, higher than 37.42 for the industry.



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End Note

Monolithic has a strong growth opportunity due to its robust product portfolio that targets In-Car connectivity and infotainment, advanced driver assistance systems and rapid adoption of LED lighting in cars and vehicles. Apart from automotive, healthy traction in the AI infrastructure and communications markets is also driving growth. Broad portfolio offerings catering to diverse end markets improve resilience in its business model. Strong balance sheet and focus on improving supply chain are positive factors.



However, the company is affected by stiff competition and the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry. Premium valuation remains a concern. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MPWR appears to be treading in the middle of the road, and new investors could be better off if they trade with caution. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.