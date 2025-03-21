Monolithic Raises First-Quarter 2025 Financial Guidance

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. MPWR Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) recently provided an update on its financial guidance for the first quarter of 2025, ending March 31, 2025. The revised forecast includes upward adjustments in both revenues and operating expenses.

MPWR’s Upgraded Guidance

Management now expects first-quarter revenues between $630 million and $640 million, indicating a rise from the previously announced forecast of $610 million to $630 million. GAAP operating expenses are projected to be in the band of $184.9 million-$190.9 million, exceeding the earlier estimate of $180.2 million to $186.2 million. It implies that the company is investing significantly more resources than anticipated in its research and development efforts, thereby expanding its technological footprint.



Non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude the effect of stock-based compensation and related expenses, are now projected to be between $131.6 million and $135.6 million, higher than the initial guidance of $126.9 million to $130.9 million. This strong revenue growth is likely to be driven by the introduction of new products within existing product families, as well as in new product categories and segments. The increased demand for AI power solutions and improved order trends across multiple end markets are positives.

Will These Developments Drive MPWR’s Share Performance?

This upgraded financial outlook could boost investor confidence in Monolithic. An increased revenue projection implies strong business momentum, while the increased operating expenses reflect the company’s continued investment into new markets. All these advancements are likely to propel the stock upward.

MPWR Stock Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic have plunged 9.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s 14.9% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Presently, Monolithic carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:



InterDigital IDCC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an earnings surprise of 158.41%. It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities.



United States Cellular Corporation USM sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 150%.



U.S. Cellular has taken concrete steps to accelerate subscriber additions and improve churn management. The company aims to offer the best wireless experience to customers by providing superior quality network and national coverage. It is well-positioned to support the investment required for network enhancements, including the deployment of 5G technology.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present, supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets such as cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers.



Arista delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.87%. It has a long-term growth expectation of 14.41%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.