Monolithic Power's Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Solid Revenue Growth

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. MPWR reported strong first-quarter 2026 results, with both adjusted earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The Kirkland, WA-based company reported a strong 26.1% year-over-year revenue increase, driven by solid demand in enterprise data and communications. Growth was supported by higher adoption of power solutions for AI servers, optical modules and networking equipment. Its diversified strategy and new customer wins also helped maintain growth across segments.

Net Income

Net income, on a GAAP basis, was $193.2 million or $3.92 per share compared with $135.1 million or $2.81 per share in the year-ago quarter. Top-line growth boosted the bottom line during the quarter.



Non-GAAP net income improved to $251.3 million or $5.10 per share from $193.8 million or $4.04 per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21 cents.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Quote

Revenues

Monolithic Power generated revenues of $804.2 million, up from $637.6 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by solid growth in the Enterprise Data market, representing 32.7% of total revenues in the first quarter of 2026. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $781.1 million.



By end markets, Enterprise Data increased to $262.8 million from $132.9 million in the year-ago quarter, owing to higher sales of power management solutions for AI and server applications. Net sales from Storage and Computing revenues were $174.4 million, down 7.5% year over year. In the first quarter, the Automotive end market contributed $152.4 million in revenues, up 5.1% year over year due to higher sales of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems power solutions.



Industrial revenues were $48.6 million compared with $42.6 million in the year-ago quarter. The Communications end market registered $111.5 million in revenues, up from $71.8 million, driven by higher sales of power solutions for optical modules and switches. Net sales from the Consumer end market decreased to $54.5 million from $56.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Other Details

Non-GAAP gross margin was 55.5% compared with 55.7% in the year-earlier period. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $158.3 million compared with $133.5 million reported a year ago. Non-GAAP operating income was $288 million, up from $221.5 million, owing to higher revenues.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

During the March quarter, the company generated an operating cash flow of $250.3 million compared with $256.4 million in the prior-year quarter. As of March 31, 2026, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $1.37 billion, with other long-term liabilities of $119.2 million.

Zacks Rank

Monolithic Power currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Arista Networks Inc. ANET is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 81 cents per share, suggesting growth of 24.62% from the year-ago reported figure.



Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.94%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 9% in the last four reported quarters.



CDW Corporation CDW is set to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.28 per share, implying growth of 6.05% from the year-ago reported figure.



CDW has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 7.25%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 5.72% in the last four reported quarters.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI is set to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.25 per share, implying growth of 2.2% from the year-ago reported figure.



Motorola has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.4%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 5.66% in the last four reported quarters.

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