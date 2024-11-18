News & Insights

Monolithic Power upgraded to Buy at Loop Capital following selloff

November 18, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

As previously reported, Loop Capital upgraded Monolithic Power (MPWR) to Buy from Hold with an unchanged price target of $660 following the 10% selloff since the firm initiated coverage of the stock on November 11 and the 40% decline from the stock’s 52-week high. The share pressure has been triggered by investors concerns that Monolithic may not retain 100% PMIC market share with Nvidia’s (NVDA) AI GPU systems and the “lumpiness” in Nvidia’s orders, notes the analyst, who feels confident in the FY25 revenue consensus of $2.6B and believes Nvidia’s Enterprise Data segment should be accretive to the 20% growth assumed in consensus revenue forecasts.

