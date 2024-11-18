Monolithic Power upgraded to Buy at Loop Capital following selloff

As previously reported, Loop Capital upgraded Monolithic Power (MPWR) to Buy from Hold with an unchanged price target of $660 following the 10% selloff since the firm initiated coverage of the stock on November 11 and the 40% decline from the stock’s 52-week high. The share pressure has been triggered by investors concerns that Monolithic may not retain 100% PMIC market share with Nvidia’s (NVDA) AI GPU systems and the “lumpiness” in Nvidia’s orders, notes the analyst, who feels confident in the FY25 revenue consensus of $2.6B and believes Nvidia’s Enterprise Data segment should be accretive to the 20% growth assumed in consensus revenue forecasts.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MPWR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.