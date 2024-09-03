Monolithic Power Systems's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MPWR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for Monolithic Power Systems. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 71% leaning bullish and 7% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $507,092, and 4 are calls, amounting to $825,302.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $820.0 to $930.0 for Monolithic Power Systems over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Monolithic Power Systems options trades today is 86.5 with a total volume of 599.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Monolithic Power Systems's big money trades within a strike price range of $820.0 to $930.0 over the last 30 days.

Monolithic Power Systems Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPWR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $32.5 $30.5 $32.5 $880.00 $325.0K 203 103 MPWR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $52.9 $52.2 $52.9 $900.00 $264.5K 136 141 MPWR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $62.1 $58.7 $60.7 $900.00 $121.4K 136 21 MPWR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $58.0 $56.1 $57.2 $900.00 $114.4K 136 41 MPWR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $53.6 $50.3 $52.1 $900.00 $104.2K 23 41

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems is an analog and mixed-signal chipmaker, specializing in power management solutions. The firm's mission is to reduce total energy consumption in end systems, and it serves the computing, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer end markets. MPS uses a fabless manufacturing model, partnering with third-party chip foundries to host its proprietary BCD process technology.

Monolithic Power Systems's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 960,227, with MPWR's price down by -9.23%, positioned at $848.38. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 55 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Monolithic Power Systems

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1050.0.

An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Monolithic Power Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $1100. An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Monolithic Power Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $1000.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Monolithic Power Systems options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.