Monolithic Power Systems Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MPWR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 24 uncommon options trades for Monolithic Power Systems.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $136,470, and 21 are calls, for a total amount of $1,561,453.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $300.0 and $740.0 for Monolithic Power Systems, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Monolithic Power Systems stands at 239.59, with a total volume reaching 601.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Monolithic Power Systems, situated within the strike price corridor from $300.0 to $740.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Monolithic Power Systems 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPWR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $111.0 $103.6 $105.99 $600.00 $243.8K 81 52 MPWR CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $78.8 $75.0 $78.8 $630.00 $189.1K 327 54 MPWR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $100.0 $95.5 $100.0 $600.00 $150.1K 81 1 MPWR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $83.5 $82.0 $82.0 $620.00 $114.8K 485 26 MPWR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $83.5 $80.3 $82.0 $620.00 $114.8K 485 40

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems is an analog and mixed-signal chipmaker, specializing in power management solutions. The firm's mission is to reduce total energy consumption in end systems, and it serves the computing, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer end markets. MPS uses a fabless manufacturing model, partnering with third-party chip foundries to host its proprietary BCD process technology.

In light of the recent options history for Monolithic Power Systems, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Monolithic Power Systems's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 773,923, with MPWR's price up by 3.05%, positioned at $681.08. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 82 days. Expert Opinions on Monolithic Power Systems

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $808.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Monolithic Power Systems with a target price of $710. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Monolithic Power Systems, targeting a price of $800. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Monolithic Power Systems, targeting a price of $850. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Monolithic Power Systems, targeting a price of $800. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Monolithic Power Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $880.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.