Monolithic Power Systems Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Monolithic Power Systems. Our analysis of options history for Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 0% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $59,670, and 9 were calls, valued at $306,839.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $450.0 to $840.0 for Monolithic Power Systems over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Monolithic Power Systems's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Monolithic Power Systems's whale activity within a strike price range from $450.0 to $840.0 in the last 30 days.

Monolithic Power Systems Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPWR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $268.5 $253.5 $260.42 $550.00 $52.0K 1 0 MPWR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $369.5 $355.7 $362.6 $450.00 $36.2K 0 2 MPWR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $369.6 $355.6 $361.93 $450.00 $36.1K 0 1 MPWR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $349.4 $335.7 $341.58 $470.00 $34.1K 0 1 MPWR CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $349.4 $335.7 $341.03 $470.00 $34.1K 0 2

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems is an analog and mixed-signal chipmaker, specializing in power management solutions. The firm's mission is to reduce total energy consumption in end systems, and it serves the computing, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer end markets. MPS uses a fabless manufacturing model, partnering with third-party chip foundries to host its proprietary BCD process technology.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Monolithic Power Systems, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Monolithic Power Systems Currently trading with a volume of 308,618, the MPWR's price is down by -5.17%, now at $798.01. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 52 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $1100.0.

An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on Monolithic Power Systems, maintaining a target price of $1100.

