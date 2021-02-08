Markets
Monolithic Power Systems To Replace TechnipFMC In S&P 500 : S&P Dow Jones Indices

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said that Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) will replace TechnipFMC plc (FTI) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) will replace Monolithic Power Systems in the S&P MidCap 400, and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) will replace Iridium Communications in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on February 12.

TechnipFMC is being removed from the S&P 500 in anticipation of its announced spin-off of Technip Energies in a transaction expected to be completed on or about February 16. Technip Energies is expected to trade in ADR form in the OTC or over-the-counter market.

