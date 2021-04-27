Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Monolithic Power Systems, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$167m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$147m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

So, Monolithic Power Systems has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Semiconductor industry average of 9.8% it's much better.

NasdaqGS:MPWR Return on Capital Employed April 27th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Monolithic Power Systems' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Monolithic Power Systems' ROCE Trend?

The trends we've noticed at Monolithic Power Systems are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 16%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 173%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Monolithic Power Systems has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 543% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Monolithic Power Systems does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Monolithic Power Systems that you might be interested in.

