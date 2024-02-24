Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Price Target Increased by 21.06% to 789.89

The average one-year price target for Monolithic Power Systems (NasdaqGS:MPWR) has been revised to 789.89 / share. This is an increase of 21.06% from the prior estimate of 652.49 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 722.15 to a high of 871.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.53% from the latest reported closing price of 721.13 / share.

Monolithic Power Systems Declares $1.25 Dividend

On February 7, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share ($5.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 29, 2024 will receive the payment on April 15, 2024. Previously, the company paid $1.00 per share.

At the current share price of $721.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.69%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.80%, the lowest has been 0.43%, and the highest has been 1.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 0.51 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1574 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monolithic Power Systems. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 4.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPWR is 0.36%, a decrease of 3.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.33% to 55,662K shares. The put/call ratio of MPWR is 2.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,193K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,815K shares, representing an increase of 17.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 51.26% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,831K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,787K shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 71.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,409K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,408K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 11.17% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,263K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 977K shares, representing an increase of 22.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 85.79% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,225K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,214K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 19.99% over the last quarter.

Monolithic Power System Background Information

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. provides small, highly energy efficient, easy-to-use power solutions for systems found in industrial applications, telecom infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. MPS' mission is to reduce total energy consumption in its customers' systems with green, practical, compact solutions.

