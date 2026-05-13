Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Price Target Increased by 24.41% to 1,772.37

The average one-year price target for Monolithic Power Systems (NasdaqGS:MPWR) has been revised to $1,772.37 / share. This is an increase of 24.41% from the prior estimate of $1,424.62 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1,102.92 to a high of $2,100.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.39% from the latest reported closing price of $1,650.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,144 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monolithic Power Systems. This is an decrease of 583 owner(s) or 33.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPWR is 0.16%, an increase of 52.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.20% to 54,677K shares. The put/call ratio of MPWR is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 3,083K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,516K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company.

CI Private Wealth holds 2,047K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares , representing an increase of 97.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 55.12% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,691K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,574K shares , representing an increase of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 45.72% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,485K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,435K shares , representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 24.66% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.