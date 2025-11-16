Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Price Target Increased by 15.62% to 1,204.94

The average one-year price target for Monolithic Power Systems (NasdaqGS:MPWR) has been revised to $1,204.94 / share. This is an increase of 15.62% from the prior estimate of $1,042.16 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $934.70 to a high of $1,365.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.95% from the latest reported closing price of $920.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,884 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monolithic Power Systems. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 3.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPWR is 0.35%, an increase of 10.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.54% to 57,220K shares. The put/call ratio of MPWR is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,574K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,089K shares , representing a decrease of 32.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 54.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,463K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,467K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 12.23% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 1,458K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,664K shares , representing a decrease of 14.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 2.36% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,359K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,329K shares , representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 14.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,338K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,319K shares , representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 38.35% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.