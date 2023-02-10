Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Declares $1.00 Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share ($4.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 30, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

At the current share price of $510.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.78%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.84%, the lowest has been 0.43%, and the highest has been 1.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.25 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.84% Downside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Monolithic Power Systems is $485.71. The forecasts range from a low of $404.00 to a high of $651.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.84% from its latest reported closing price of $510.43.

The projected annual revenue for Monolithic Power Systems is $2,014MM, an increase of 12.25%. The projected annual EPS is $13.21, an increase of 40.98%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1446 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monolithic Power Systems. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPWR is 0.32%, a decrease of 10.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.14% to 55,998K shares. The put/call ratio of MPWR is 1.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,744K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,466K shares, representing an increase of 15.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 34.30% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,675K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,668K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 6.77% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,500K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,341K shares, representing an increase of 10.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 89.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,328K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,305K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 0.35% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,277K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,273K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 84.28% over the last quarter.

Monolithic Power System Background Information

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. provides small, highly energy efficient, easy-to-use power solutions for systems found in industrial applications, telecom infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. MPS' mission is to reduce total energy consumption in its customers' systems with green, practical, compact solutions.

