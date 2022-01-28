Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MPWR) Share Price Is Still Matching Investor Opinion Despite 27% Slump

The Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) share price has fared very poorly over the last month, falling by a substantial 27%. To make matters worse, the recent drop has wiped out a year's worth of gains with the share price now back where it started a year ago.

Even after such a large drop in price, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 16x, you may still consider Monolithic Power Systems as a stock to avoid entirely with its 78.4x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Monolithic Power Systems has been relatively sluggish. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to recover significantly, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

NasdaqGS:MPWR Price Based on Past Earnings January 28th 2022

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Monolithic Power Systems' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 34% last year. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 116% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the twelve analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 26% each year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 11% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Monolithic Power Systems is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Monolithic Power Systems' P/E?

Even after such a strong price drop, Monolithic Power Systems' P/E still exceeds the rest of the market significantly. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Monolithic Power Systems' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 3 warning signs for Monolithic Power Systems that you should be aware of.

You might be able to find a better investment than Monolithic Power Systems. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

