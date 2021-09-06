Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insiders sold US$160m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

In the last year, many Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Monolithic Power Systems

The Founder, Michael Hsing, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$25m worth of shares at a price of US$373 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$502. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 5.1% of Michael Hsing's stake.

Insiders in Monolithic Power Systems didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:MPWR Insider Trading Volume September 6th 2021

Insiders at Monolithic Power Systems Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Monolithic Power Systems shares. Specifically, insiders ditched US$35m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Monolithic Power Systems Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Monolithic Power Systems insiders own 6.1% of the company, currently worth about US$1.4b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Monolithic Power Systems Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Monolithic Power Systems is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Monolithic Power Systems. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Monolithic Power Systems that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

