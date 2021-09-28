Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MPWR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MPWR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $509.14, the dividend yield is .47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MPWR was $509.14, representing a -2.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $521.67 and a 89.07% increase over the 52 week low of $269.29.

MPWR is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). MPWR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.19. Zacks Investment Research reports MPWR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 36.89%, compared to an industry average of 32.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mpwr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MPWR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MPWR as a top-10 holding:

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (BOUT)

Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (IVDG)

iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (IDAT)

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (BFTR)

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSD with an increase of 21.32% over the last 100 days. BOUT has the highest percent weighting of MPWR at 5.97%.

