Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MPWR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MPWR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $265.18, the dividend yield is .75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MPWR was $265.18, representing a -6.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $284.50 and a 103.8% increase over the 52 week low of $130.12.

MPWR is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). MPWR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.75. Zacks Investment Research reports MPWR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 30.37%, compared to an industry average of -16.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to MPWR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have MPWR as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF)
  • SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD)
  • Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD)
  • Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO)
  • iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PTF with an increase of 38.35% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MPWR at 3.87%.

