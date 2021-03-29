Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MPWR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MPWR was $350.97, representing a -13.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $406.75 and a 132.4% increase over the 52 week low of $151.02.

MPWR is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). MPWR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.49. Zacks Investment Research reports MPWR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.3%, compared to an industry average of 17%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MPWR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MPWR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MPWR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF)

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD)

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)

Alpha Architect ETF Trust (QMOM)

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSD with an increase of 36.48% over the last 100 days. PTF has the highest percent weighting of MPWR at 3.63%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.