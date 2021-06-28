Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MPWR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $365.68, the dividend yield is .66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MPWR was $365.68, representing a -10.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $406.75 and a 64.31% increase over the 52 week low of $222.56.

MPWR is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). MPWR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.67. Zacks Investment Research reports MPWR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 26.66%, compared to an industry average of 31.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MPWR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MPWR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MPWR as a top-10 holding:

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (MPWR)

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (MPWR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RPG with an increase of 7.15% over the last 100 days. BOUT has the highest percent weighting of MPWR at 5.88%.

