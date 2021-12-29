Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased MPWR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MPWR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $498.08, the dividend yield is .48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MPWR was $498.08, representing a -14.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $580 and a 65.2% increase over the 52 week low of $301.51.

MPWR is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM). MPWR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.45. Zacks Investment Research reports MPWR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 40.26%, compared to an industry average of 27.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mpwr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MPWR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MPWR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (IVDG)

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF)

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (BFTR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PTF with an increase of 8.79% over the last 100 days. IVDG has the highest percent weighting of MPWR at 3.94%.

