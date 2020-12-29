Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MPWR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MPWR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $360.46, the dividend yield is .55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MPWR was $360.46, representing a -0.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $361.88 and a 177.02% increase over the 52 week low of $130.12.

MPWR is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). MPWR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.29. Zacks Investment Research reports MPWR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 31.16%, compared to an industry average of -8.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to MPWR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MPWR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF)

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD)

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO)

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (DWEQ)

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (BFTR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSD with an increase of 33.43% over the last 100 days. PTF has the highest percent weighting of MPWR at 3.82%.

