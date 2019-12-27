Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MPWR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MPWR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $179.16, the dividend yield is .89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MPWR was $179.16, representing a -2.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $183.46 and a 66.75% increase over the 52 week low of $107.45.

MPWR is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and Intel Corporation (INTC). MPWR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.28. Zacks Investment Research reports MPWR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -4.54%, compared to an industry average of -17.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MPWR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MPWR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MPWR as a top-10 holding:

O'Shares FTSE Russell Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OUSM with an increase of 11.91% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MPWR at 2%.

