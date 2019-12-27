Dividends
MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MPWR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MPWR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $179.16, the dividend yield is .89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MPWR was $179.16, representing a -2.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $183.46 and a 66.75% increase over the 52 week low of $107.45.

MPWR is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and Intel Corporation (INTC). MPWR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.28. Zacks Investment Research reports MPWR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -4.54%, compared to an industry average of -17.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MPWR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MPWR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have MPWR as a top-10 holding:

  • O'Shares FTSE Russell Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OUSM with an increase of 11.91% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MPWR at 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MPWR


Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular