Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Announcement and Conference Call

Monolithic Power Systems will announce Q2 2025 financial results on July 31, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, after the market closes on July 31. The company will provide written commentary on its operational results and host a question-and-answer conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT. The call will be accessible via a Zoom webcast, with information provided for both online and phone access. A replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of MPS's website shortly after the live event. Founded in 1997, MPS specializes in high-performance semiconductor-based power electronics solutions, focusing on sustainability and energy efficiency.

Potential Positives

Announcement of financial results for Q2 2025 provides transparency and accountability to investors.

Inclusion of a question-and-answer session allows stakeholders to engage directly with management, fostering trust and communication.

The planned webcast of the earnings announcement enhances accessibility for a broader audience, including investors and analysts.

Highlighting MPS's commitment to energy efficiency and sustainability aligns with current market trends and investor interests in environmentally responsible solutions.

Potential Negatives

e

FAQ

What date will MPS report its Q2 2025 financial results?

MPS will report its financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, July 31st, 2025.

How can I access the MPS Q2 2025earnings call

The MPS Q2 2025earnings callcan be accessed via a Zoom webcast or by dialing (669) 444-9171.

What time is the MPS Q2 2025earnings conference call

The conference call will be held at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.

Where will I find the replay of the MPSearnings call

A replay of the event will be available on the Investor Relations website two hours after the event.

Who is the CEO of Monolithic Power Systems?

The CEO of Monolithic Power Systems is Michael Hsing, who founded the company in 1997.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MPWR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MPWR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPWR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MPWR Insider Trading Activity

$MPWR insiders have traded $MPWR stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPWR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL HSING (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,394 shares for an estimated $16,420,157 .

. MAURICE SCIAMMAS (EVP, WW Sales & Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 19,662 shares for an estimated $13,800,572 .

. THEODORE BLEGEN (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,532 shares for an estimated $4,881,497 .

. SARIA TSENG (EVP & General Counsel) sold 663 shares for an estimated $475,437

DEMING XIAO (EVP, Global Operations) sold 662 shares for an estimated $474,720

KUO WEI HERBERT CHANG has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 250 shares for an estimated $171,700.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MPWR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 429 institutional investors add shares of $MPWR stock to their portfolio, and 416 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MPWR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MPWR in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/17/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/21/2025

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 02/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MPWR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MPWR forecast page.

$MPWR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MPWR recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $MPWR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $785.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer set a target price of $800.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 John Vinh from Keybanc set a target price of $940.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Joe Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a target price of $695.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Kelsey Chia from Citigroup set a target price of $785.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Melissa Fairbanks from Raymond James set a target price of $720.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Kevin Garrigan from Rosenblatt set a target price of $644.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $800.0 on 05/02/2025

Full Release





KIRKLAND, Wash., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a fabless global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions, today announced plans to report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.





MPS will report its results after the market closes on Thursday, July 31



st



. Along with the earnings announcement, MPS will provide written commentary on its results of operations for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.





MPS will host a question-and-answer conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. The live event will be held via a Zoom webcast, which can be accessed at



https://mpsic.zoom.us/j/98147401910



. The Zoom webcast can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (669) 444-9171; the webcast ID is 98147401910.





A replay of the event will be available for one year under the Investor Relations website at



www.monolithicpower.com



two hours after the live event has concluded.







About Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.







Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (“MPS”) is a fabless global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions. MPS’s mission is to reduce energy and material consumption to improve all aspects of quality of life and create a sustainable future. Founded in 1997 by our CEO Michael Hsing, MPS has three core strengths: deep system-level knowledge, strong semiconductor design expertise, and innovative proprietary technologies in the areas of semiconductor processes, system integration, and packaging. These combined advantages enable MPS to deliver reliable, compact, and monolithic solutions that are highly energy-efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible while providing a consistent return on investment to our stockholders. MPS can be contacted through its website at



www.monolithicpower.com



or its support offices around the world.







###







Monolithic Power Systems, MPS, and the MPS logo are registered trademarks of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and trademarked in certain other countries.







Contact:







Bernie Blegen





Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer





Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.





408-826-0777







MPSInvestor.Relations@monolithicpower.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.