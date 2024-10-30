Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $144.4 million, or $2.95 per share. This compares with $121.2 million, or $2.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $198.8 million or $4.06 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.6% to $620.1 million from $474.9 million last year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $144.4 Mln. vs. $121.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.95 vs. $2.48 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $620.1 Mln vs. $474.9 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $600.0-$620.0 mln

