Markets
MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q2

July 30, 2026 — 04:23 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $257.298 million, or $5.22 per share. This compares with $135.009 million, or $2.81 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $320.078 million or $6.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 47.6% to $980.642 million from $664.574 million last year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $257.298 Mln. vs. $135.009 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.22 vs. $2.81 last year. -Revenue: $980.642 Mln vs. $664.574 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.140 B To $ 1.160 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MPWR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.