Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $257.298 million, or $5.22 per share. This compares with $135.009 million, or $2.81 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $320.078 million or $6.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 47.6% to $980.642 million from $664.574 million last year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $257.298 Mln. vs. $135.009 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.22 vs. $2.81 last year. -Revenue: $980.642 Mln vs. $664.574 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.140 B To $ 1.160 B

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