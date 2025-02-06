MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS Earnings Results: $MPWR Reports Quarterly Earnings

MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS ($MPWR) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $4.09 per share, beating estimates of $4.06 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $621,670,000, beating estimates of $620,233,654 by $1,436,346.

MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity

MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS insiders have traded $MPWR stock on the open market 98 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 98 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPWR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEMING XIAO (EVP, Global Operations) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,984 shares for an estimated $19,627,298 .

. MAURICE SCIAMMAS (EVP, WW Sales & Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 12,725 shares for an estimated $11,556,732 .

. MICHAEL HSING (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 13,501 shares for an estimated $10,394,786 .

. THEODORE BLEGEN (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 56 sales selling 11,462 shares for an estimated $9,092,099 .

. SARIA TSENG (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,725 shares for an estimated $1,331,248 .

. KUO WEI HERBERT CHANG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 200 shares for an estimated $178,688.

MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 391 institutional investors add shares of MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 447 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

